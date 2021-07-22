FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances are decreasing as temperatures warm into weekend

Highs are back into the lower 90's for our Thursday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All is quiet across Southwest Louisiana on our Thursday morning as we enter the second half of our work week, but we still have the mugginess we are dealing with as you head out the door. Good news overall as our rain chances are continuing to decrease as we round out the week but in replacement we are going to turn up those temperatures and can expect some of the warmest days we have seen all year long.

Scattered storms remain a possibility for our afternoon (KPLC)

Thankfully as many of us head out the door to work this morning the threat of any showers or storms remains low as our old frontal system to the north continues to weaken and push farther east with time. Temperatures are right where we have been all week long and that is back into the lower and middle 70′s for everyone with the exception along the coastline where we are seeing the lower 80′s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the name of the game starting out the day as temperatures quickly warm back into the middle 80′s by lunchtime and highs this afternoon manage to reach the lower 90′s. As for rain chances there is the possibility of more scattered storms arriving for the afternoon as a sea breeze lifts northward to help spark the storms. Like yesterday not everyone will see those showers or storms but if you do happen to encounter one, brief heavy downpours as well as lightning are the primary threats.

We'll see drier weather in store as we head into the weekend allowing you to mow the yard (KPLC)

Our drier pattern continues to take shape as we end the week and head into the weekend as high pressure gradually builds overhead and diminishes our rain chances a little for Friday with just a few isolated storms. The better chance at seeing some of those downpours on Friday is near the coastline and then slowly moving north throughout the afternoon. Highs continue to climb slowly as well with lower 90′s for Friday once again, but even warmer weather is expected heading into the weekend. Any outdoor plans for the weekend maybe it be the pool or the lake the weather looks to cooperate nicely with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and low rain chances. You may want to be near a body of water as well with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90′s for our afternoons.

High pressure will help to bring drier weather heading into the weekend (KPLC)

Drier weather can be expected heading into next week as well as high pressure sits off to our south and west keeping the majority of rain to our east. Progressing into the middle of next week however we will have to watch for the potential of a few isolated showers and storms returning to the forecast as the high weakens just slightly but still not much rain is expected in our forecast. A quick glance at the tropics as the Gulf, Caribbean and Southern Atlantic remain quiet thanks to Saharan Dust continuing to move through. There is a low chance of development as an area of low pressure exits off the east coast over the next 5 days, but this will have no impact to Southwest Louisiana. For now enjoy the sunshine as it returns and make sure to stay cool!

Low chance of tropical development off the coast of Florida over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.