Family on Vinton couple killed in car accident seek justice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fatal car crash that took the life of a Vinton couple is still under investigation over a year later. And the victim’s family is seeking justice and closure.

“They were slowing down to turn into the highway when they were plowed into from behind. They were pushed past our driveway and halfway down to the next driveway,” said family member, Veronica Doucet.

A cross marks the spot of the fatal car crash that took the lives of Vinton couple, Kevin and Kimaley Langley. According to state police, a driver of a pickup truck failed to slow down and hit the back of the Langley’s vehicle as they were turning into their driveway.

“They were killed instantly,” Doucet said. “The car was hit so hard, that the trunk was in the backseat.”

Kevin Langley’s mother, Veronica Doucet, said she’s reached out countless occasions to the district attorney and attorney general for answers, but each time, she only left more frustrated than before.

“The phone goes, and it rings and rings, but there is not even a switchboard or anything. It’s like they put it in a closet and let it ring,” Doucet said.

Over a year and a half later, the family is still waiting for justice.

“I’m 73 years old, and I might not be here in 20 years when they decide to do something,” Doucet said. “I want to know. I want to know that their deaths were not in vain.”

The district attorney was unable to comment on the case, as it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.