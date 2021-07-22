Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Soutwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s a vital part of every vehicle - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Calcasieu Parish.

The St. Nicholas Center for Children is the latest victim of the crime after they say thieves ripped catalytic converters out of their company vans.

“Our kids have had to deal with enough,” said Asst. Director Melissa Priola.

It’s a growing crime in the Lake Area and takes thieves just minutes to pull off.

”On Tuesday when we went to start our vans, we realized that they had a problem. They sounded like something was wrong,” Priola said.

After catching the suspects on surveillance video, seeing the suspects in the act hit hard for the St. Nicholas Center - after experiencing thefts in the past and all while still recovering from the hurricanes.

”So, now we can’t use the vans at all. We have to have them towed to mechanic shops and see if they can get the parts we need. We know with what’s happening across the country with delays and everything related to vehicles...we don’t know what that will look like for us,” said Priola.

Catalytic converter theft is being reported more and more frequently, according to Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

”For a little while we’ll have cars just getting broken into and now the new this is they’re stealing catalytic converters,” Mancuso said. “Our Vehicle Crime Unit has been working very hard.”

Catalytic converters make toxic exhaust fumes less harmful to the environment and are located on the underside of vehicles. They also contain precious metals like rhodium, platinum, and palladium that can sell for upwards of $19,000 per ounce, which is driving the increase in thefts.

Mancuso said the suspects in this latest case have yet to be caught.

“We have investigated 39 cases, and have made 7 arrests, and we have 2 that we will probably arrest soon. We do have suspects in a couple of other ones.”

Auto experts say replacing these converters can range from $800 to $2,500.

”I would say that people that are doing this are taking multiple. So, I’m going to go out on a limb and say most of these suspects will be charged with felonies,” Mancuso said.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released a study in March which found an exponential increase in catalytic converter thefts since the start of the pandemic.

According to NICB’s Operations, Intelligence and Analytics study of reported thefts, there were 108 catalytic converter thefts per month on average in 2018, 282 average monthly thefts in 2019, and 1,203 average thefts per month in 2020. ((Source: KPLC))

As of the end of February 2021, 18 states – Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia – are evaluating potential legislative actions to curb the theft problem.

Following this recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to start taking precautions to protect themselves. They suggest you:

Park in a well-lit area and close to a building entrance

Have the converter welded to your car’s frame

Consider engraving your VIN on the part

Calibrate your car’s alarm to set it off when it detects a vibration

Install surveillance cameras around your residence or wherever you park your vehicle

Always lock vehicle and set alarm

The best way to know if your converter is missing is by listening to your car when you start it. Your car will run very, very loud if it’s not there.

As for the St. Nicholas Center, the most valuable asset in their case is that they had surveillance cameras that caught the suspects in the act, according to Mancuso.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605

In the meantime, they’ll have to lease a school bus in order to transport children back and forth to therapy sessions.

