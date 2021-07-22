50/50 Thursdays
Body found in fatal Sulphur fire

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s office is working to identify a body that was found following a fatal fire in Sulphur on Monday, according to the Sulphur Fire Department.

Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph says the department was called out to a garage fire on Mathilda Drive around 3 p.m. on July 19, 2021.

He says when the fire department arrived the garage was already engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished a burned body was found in the garage seated in a chair.

The body was burned beyond recognition and the coroner is currently using alternative means to determine their identity.

The State Fire Marshals Office, Sulphur Police, and the Sulphur Fire Department Investigations Office are continuing to investigate the fire.

