Gov. Edwards talks adjournment of special veto session, 4th COVID surge

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, following the adjournment of a special veto session of the Louisiana Legislature.

The special session adjourned around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He started off by talking about being asked about not having any of his vetoes overturned.

“That’s the silliest question I’ve ever heard,” he said.

He mainly focused on the transgender sports ban bill that was two votes from being overriden.

“At the end of the day, the legislature got it right,” he said.

RELATED: La. reports third-highest daily count of cases since pandemic began

Edwards said Louisiana is now in its fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged those who have not been vaccinated to do so. He claimed that based on current data, 93% or 94% of cases are preventable.

Gov. Edwards said he will hold a news conference about the status of COVID-19 in Louisiana at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23.

