SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 20, 2021.

Christine Arlene Burt, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).

Rusty Joseph Benoit, 38, Sulpur: Attempted aggravated flight from an officer; proper equipment required vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Quinton David Broussard, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Demarques Terell Senegal, 23, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Demetrius Dewayne Perrodin Jr., 38, Opelousas: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Rolando Melgar Deras, 49, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Kalab Patrick Lafleur, 26, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Raylonn Keshawn Murray, 19, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Tina Renee Lebleu, 58, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Brahim Bouchaib Elhannaoui, 32, Panama, FL: Misapplication of payments over $1,000; no license for home improvements.

Damion Andrew Batiste Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Parole detianer.

Paul Doussard Clostio, 35, Sulphur: Burglary.

Matthew Anders Ecklund, 49, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Bentley Arlan Stewart, 49, Westlake: Hit & run; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; fale report of a crime.

