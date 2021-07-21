SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 20, 2021.
Christine Arlene Burt, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).
Rusty Joseph Benoit, 38, Sulpur: Attempted aggravated flight from an officer; proper equipment required vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Quinton David Broussard, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Demarques Terell Senegal, 23, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.
Demetrius Dewayne Perrodin Jr., 38, Opelousas: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Rolando Melgar Deras, 49, New Orleans: Instate detainer.
Kalab Patrick Lafleur, 26, Westlake: Instate detainer.
Raylonn Keshawn Murray, 19, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Tina Renee Lebleu, 58, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Brahim Bouchaib Elhannaoui, 32, Panama, FL: Misapplication of payments over $1,000; no license for home improvements.
Damion Andrew Batiste Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Parole detianer.
Paul Doussard Clostio, 35, Sulphur: Burglary.
Matthew Anders Ecklund, 49, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Bentley Arlan Stewart, 49, Westlake: Hit & run; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; fale report of a crime.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.