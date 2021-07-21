Sulphur native Shane Hanchey earns No. 1 world ranking in tie-down roping

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Shane Hanchey may be seeing shades of 2013 as he recently earned the bump up to the world’s top-ranked tie-down roper according to the PRCA. The Sulphur native won the 2013 tie-down world championship and has back-to-back top-three finishes in 2019-20.

Hanchey jumped from second to first this week with earnings of $115,976.94. Hanchey is still ranked second on the ProRodeo Tour and 13th overall in All-Round with 4,424.08 points.

A cowboy on a mission. 🏃💨 Shane Hanchey is the new tie-down roping World No. 1. pic.twitter.com/ohBIdrxrrN — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) July 20, 2021

Hanchey recently wrapped up competition at the Calgary Stampede Rodeo on Saturday where he won the tie-down roping wild card alongside Ryan Jarrett.

Hanchey is coming off a strong 2020 season that saw him take home another gold buckle from the Wranglers National Finals Rodeo. He won the average title with a time of 83.1 seconds that would help him finish third in the world standings with $195,991.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.