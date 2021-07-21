50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur native Shane Hanchey earns No. 1 world ranking in tie-down roping

Hanchey is the world's top-ranked tie-down roper as of July 20.
Hanchey is the world's top-ranked tie-down roper as of July 20.(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Shane Hanchey may be seeing shades of 2013 as he recently earned the bump up to the world’s top-ranked tie-down roper according to the PRCA. The Sulphur native won the 2013 tie-down world championship and has back-to-back top-three finishes in 2019-20.

Hanchey jumped from second to first this week with earnings of $115,976.94. Hanchey is still ranked second on the ProRodeo Tour and 13th overall in All-Round with 4,424.08 points.

Hanchey recently wrapped up competition at the Calgary Stampede Rodeo on Saturday where he won the tie-down roping wild card alongside Ryan Jarrett.

Hanchey is coming off a strong 2020 season that saw him take home another gold buckle from the Wranglers National Finals Rodeo. He won the average title with a time of 83.1 seconds that would help him finish third in the world standings with $195,991.

