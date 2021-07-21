50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Search crews suffer major setback in search for missing 4-year-old as clay dam collapses

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - After six days of searching for a missing 4-year-old, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office suffers a major setback.

The dam crews have worked on for two days has given out on them just as they were making significant progress on draining the area.

“The option that we used was a valiant one,” said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. “I have to give the contractors their due diligence for what they were able to accomplish in such a period of time... but at the end of the day mother nature won and that’s what it came down to.”

Lopinto said that authorities have notified the family and they are very happy with the efforts put forward.

“Our efforts were not in vain. We were able to drain about half the water from the search area which allowed us to check the root systems on the banks, alligator dens along the waterline, subsurface dens, culverts, and overhanging banks that were previously underwater. We were able able to narrow the search area for the remote operating vehicle and its sonar equipment.

While we were ultimately unable to complete our recovery mission, we will continue to be in the area for the next few days to ensure the site is returned to the pristine condition it was in.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

COVID-19 updates from the LDH.
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 21, 2021 - LDH reports third-highest daily count since start of pandemic
Russell C. Perkins, 32, of DeQuincy
Authorities searching for suspect in catalytic converter thefts
Lower rain chances ahead heading into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through the end of week, drier into the weekend
Alvin Severin Jr., 19.
Woman stabbed to death in Gentilly Woods neighborhood; 19-year-old arrested
Darla K's Food Mart in Cameron Parish.
Many Cameron residents rely on only grocery store within miles