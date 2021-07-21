50/50 Thursdays
Nick Saban speaks at SEC Media Days

Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Alabama head coach Nick Saban(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - Nick Saban, who will turn 70 years old this fall, is fresh off his seventh national championship as a coach.

The Crimson Tide lost six first round draft picks and 10 draft picks overall from last year’s squad and is returning just three starters on offense. Nobody cares. The Crimson Tide is the overwhelming pick to win the SEC again.

Saban ignited a bomb of headlines at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 20, when he shared that sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who’s thrown a total of 22 passes in his collegiate career, has already agreed to roughly a million dollars of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders(Michael Wade)

Also in the Birmingham area Tuesday, Deion Sanders got upset over reporters calling him “Deion,” saying they would never call Nick Saban, “Nick.”

