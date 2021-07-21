Many Cameron residents rely on only grocery store within miles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Darla K’s Food Mart is the only grocery store or gas station within miles of many Cameron residents.

Business has been booming recently, due to the construction of the LNG plant across the street. Along with workers at the plant, locals rely on Darla K’s for everything from gas, to food, to fishing supplies.

From 5 a.m., when the food mart opens, to 9 p.m. when it closes, Darla K’s is full of customers.

Manager Kristi Bearb says the influx of customers has been great for business but keeps the staff very busy.

Bearb says she enjoys the daily interaction with customers, who have become like family to her.

Almost a year after Hurricane Laura hit, devastating most of the area, Darla K’s shoppers are glad the store provides a sense of normalcy during this hard time.

Many in the area are still working to rebuild homes and businesses, but Darla K’s has been a constant for so many.

