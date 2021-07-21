Louisiana delegates urge OMB to prioritize request for supplemental disaster relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday, Louisiana delegates urged the Office of Management and Budget to prioritize Louisiana’s request for supplemental disaster relief in response to last year’s hurricanes in a Louisiana congressional delegation letter.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), Representatives Clay Higgins (R-LA-03), Steve Scalise (R-LA-01), Garret Graves (R-LA-06), Mike Johnson (R-LA-04), Julia Letlow (R-LA-05), and Troy Carter (D-LA-02) all signed the letter.

The delegation letter is as follows:

Nearly eleven months have passed since Hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated Southwest Louisiana, and we are still without any sign of additional disaster relief. We respectfully request that this important funding is made a priority by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the White House.

While over $1.3 billion in federal assistance has been delivered to support immediate response costs, Southwest Louisiana continues to face long-term recovery needs that are best addressed with a supplemental disaster package. The people of Southwest Louisiana are still deep in the rebuilding process and facing new uncertainty as another hurricane season has already begun. We must work together to alleviate those concerns and take swift action on additional recovery assistance.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a formal request in January 2021 outlining specific recovery and mitigation needs. Today marks 328 days since the disaster, and as we approach the one-year anniversary of these devastating storms, we are hopeful that OMB will acknowledge the extreme need for supplemental disaster relief and issue a formal request.

We respectfully urge you to expedite Louisiana’s request for supplemental disaster relief. The federal government must provide the thousands of severely impacted Americans in Southwest Louisiana with a real recovery. Our offices look forward to working with you to accomplish this mission.

A copy of the letter can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.