House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports ban bill
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The full House has voted 68-30 to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’s veto of the transgender sports ban bill.
The motion has failed and SB 156 remains vetoed. A total of 70 votes “For” were needed to reach the two-thirds supermajority.
The Senate voted 26-12 on Tuesday, July 20, for the veto override of the transgender sports ban bill, which is called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The vote was the exact two-thirds needed for the override to advance.
