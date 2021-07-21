50/50 Thursdays
House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) – Democrats in the House of Representatives have called for a cut to federal funding of charter schools.

The proposed cut appears as a small provision tucked into a massive federal budget proposal.

It would reduce funding for charter schools by $40 million and could potentially limit many charter schools from receiving federal funds altogether.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools said it would impact millions of students, who are usually children of color and from low-income families.

Charter schools use public funds but are generally run independently. Most, but not all, are nonprofit organizations.

All three of the most recent presidents supported charter schools, but some Democrats argue they siphon funding away from other public schools.

On the campaign trail last year, then-candidate Joe Biden opposed federal funds going to “for-profit charter schools.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

