50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat builds and rain chances decrease over the days ahead

By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With today bringing even fewer storms to Southwest Louisiana, we’re certainly on a path to some drier weather as the overall weather wet weather pattern that has been plaguing our area over the past few weeks finally begins to reverse itself. As of late-afternoon, radar shows a few isolated showers that will continue to hang around through sunset, then look for partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the 70s.

Both Thursday and Friday will carry a 30% chance of mainly afternoon isolated storms, with otherwise plentiful sunshine around for most of the day. Highs tomorrow top out in the lower 90s with heat index values in the lower 100s. The upper-level trough that has been parked over our area the past several days bringing the unsettled stormy weather will finally be moving out and be replaced by an upper level ridge. This ridge will limit rain chances even more by the end of the workweek and bring plenty of sunshine through the weekend.

With less rain in the forecast, temperatures soar into the middle 90s and without much reprieve from the humidity, heat index readings may top 105 a few days. We’ll see a slight increase in rain chances again toward the middle of next week as moisture works up the Gulf with a westward moving trough of low pressure from the east.

The tropics continue to remain quiet with no signs of development over the next several days. A bigger plume of dry Saharan dust works its way up the Gulf and into Southwest Louisiana by this weekend, so we’ll again be noticing those hazy skies and experiencing some allergy issues for those sensitive to the dust.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms ahead as the heat returns
Lower rain chances ahead heading into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through the end of week, drier into the weekend
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 21, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - July 21, 2021