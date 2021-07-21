FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat builds and rain chances decrease over the days ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With today bringing even fewer storms to Southwest Louisiana, we’re certainly on a path to some drier weather as the overall weather wet weather pattern that has been plaguing our area over the past few weeks finally begins to reverse itself. As of late-afternoon, radar shows a few isolated showers that will continue to hang around through sunset, then look for partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the 70s.

Both Thursday and Friday will carry a 30% chance of mainly afternoon isolated storms, with otherwise plentiful sunshine around for most of the day. Highs tomorrow top out in the lower 90s with heat index values in the lower 100s. The upper-level trough that has been parked over our area the past several days bringing the unsettled stormy weather will finally be moving out and be replaced by an upper level ridge. This ridge will limit rain chances even more by the end of the workweek and bring plenty of sunshine through the weekend.

With less rain in the forecast, temperatures soar into the middle 90s and without much reprieve from the humidity, heat index readings may top 105 a few days. We’ll see a slight increase in rain chances again toward the middle of next week as moisture works up the Gulf with a westward moving trough of low pressure from the east.

The tropics continue to remain quiet with no signs of development over the next several days. A bigger plume of dry Saharan dust works its way up the Gulf and into Southwest Louisiana by this weekend, so we’ll again be noticing those hazy skies and experiencing some allergy issues for those sensitive to the dust.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

