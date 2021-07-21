FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through the end of week, drier into the weekend

A hot and muggy afternoon ahead for our Wednesday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Definitely off to drier start for for our Wednesday morning with most of the showers and storms remaining off shore this morning as the front continued to push farther south. Overall a slightly drier pattern will begin to take shape as the front continues to weaken to our south and high pressure begins to build in overhead keeping rain chances lower but also allowing the heat to build.

Heading out the door this morning a muggy start can be expected with dew points still in the lower to middle 70′s and temperatures in the same vicinity allowing some fog to develop off to the north and east. We’ll continue to monitor for some patchy fog to develop through the rest of the morning and remember if you do encounter some fog allow yourself a little extra time and use the low beams. Sunshine will quickly burn off any fog that we see this morning and also allow us to warm up through the morning into the afternoon with highs slightly warmer than yesterday as we reach the upper 80′s to near 90. Our overall rain chances remain on the lower side for today with scattered afternoon storms developing thanks to daytime heating, but not everyone will get in on the action, which will be nice and help start the drying process.

There is more good news on the horizon and our pattern begins to change a little as a ridge will build in, which is just a fancy term to say an area of high pressure begins to take charge and keeps us much drier. We do have to get through Thursday and Friday before this happens so there are a few days in which some isolated to scattered storms during the afternoons thanks to a more typical summertime set up. Highs will be climbing though each afternoon as we reach the lower 90′s and even a few middle 90′s by the weekend and add in the heat indices it will make it feel even warmer at times feeling more like the triple digits. Rain chances will be even lower for the weekend with just a slim chance of a few storms each afternoon but the lower rain chances will give us time to finally get the yards mowed.

Looking ahead into next week high pressure continues to build off to our west keeping much of Texas dry and it will be close enough that our overall forecast will remain largely the same with just a stray storm during the afternoon with highs steadily into the lower 90′s. Expect warm temperatures to stick around for a little while as the large scale pattern suggest above average temperatures for the next week or so. Thankfully the tropics remain fairly quiet with no development expected across the Caribbean or the Gulf. An area of disturbed weather has been highlighted off the coast of Florida and given a 20% chance of forming over the next 5 days. This will have no impact to Southwest Louisiana. Keep an eye to the sky for any outdoor events you have planned over the next 3 days, but enjoy the added sunshine we see.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

