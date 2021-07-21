50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES (CNN) - A dog that got carried away, figuratively and literally, while swimming in the sea was found miles from where he went in.

The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a rocky outcropping in Wales.

The springer spaniel had jumped in for a swim and reportedly kept paddling out to sea.

He was missing for three hours and was discovered on some cliffs, roughly three miles away from where he got in.

Volunteer responders with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued Ollie and returned him safely to his owner.

After his long swim, Ollie appeared to be grateful for the boat ride back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Joseph O’Connor, 22, was arrested in the coastal resort town of Estepona, Spain. (Source: Gray...
UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi moves to block Trump allies from Jan. 6 committee
Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast