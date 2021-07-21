COVID-19 in SWLA: July 21, 2021 - LDH reports third-highest daily count since start of pandemic

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

The LDH is reporting a dramatic increase in statewide cases and cases in Region 5.

Governor John Bel Edwards on Wednesday said 5,388 is the third-highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

Today, Louisiana is reporting 5,388 new cases of COVID-19. That total is the third highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. Numbers like this are avoidable, and we should be doing better. Find vaccine info at https://t.co/VYbLJeO7yD. #lagov pic.twitter.com/H7CI09yAPz — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 21, 2021

On June 25, the LDH was reporting 210 new statewide cases, fast-forward to July 21, and we’re seeing a daily count of 5,388.

Aside from the daily case count, the LDH is reporting over 800 statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations since February.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,388 new cases.

· 13 new deaths.

· 844 patients hospitalized (69 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 216 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 37 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 167 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 18 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 25 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 19 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 2 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.