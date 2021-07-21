50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide.(Chicago.gov)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Chicago Department of Public Health has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, as the country continues to see a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands were added on July 20.

Missouri and Arkansas were added last week.

States placed on the “orange list” average 15 or more new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Unvaccinated individuals traveling from the state’s on the “orange list” are advised - not required - to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago or must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Vaccinated travels are exempt from the advisory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Darla K's Food Mart in Cameron Parish.
Many Cameron residents rely on only grocery store within miles
Lake Charles woman hiking the Appalachian Trail.
Lake Charles woman hiking the Appalachian Trail
Lake Charles woman hiking the Appalachian Trail.
Lake Charles woman hiking the Appalachian Trail
Lower rain chances ahead heading into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through the end of week, drier into the weekend