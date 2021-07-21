Career fair held to help boost labor shortage in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the travel and tourism industry continues to rebound, Visit Lake Charles and partners hosted a hospitality career fair to help alleviate the labor shortage here in Southwest Louisiana.

To do so, Visit Lake Charles teamed up with the American Jobs Center, the City of Lake Charles, SOWELA, and the SWLA Economic Development Alliance to help match employers with candidates.

Communications Director for Visit Lake Charles Angie Manning said that they teamed up with these different partners to help find a solution to this problem.

“We created the hospitality career fair so that everybody could be in one place; all of the different partners, all of the different players. So, people can come, see what’s available. And then on the employer’s side, they can meet people that are searching for jobs,” Manning said.

Frank Shaw just moved to Lake Charles and decided to check out the hospitality career fair - he left with a job.

“I had high hopes, but I didn’t know if I was going to get a job or not because of my background and stuff like that. But in the end, it was helpful, and I ended up with a job,” Shaw said.

Then those who attended the fair like Joshua Dixon said he left the career fair with a feeling that he’s never felt before.

“Every question I had or everything I needed, they were quick to answer, and they made you feel like a family. How I grew up, I didn’t just get that much. But coming here, I feel appreciated,” Dixon said.

Manning thought that it was important to showcase what exactly was available.

“We really just need to be coming together and be problem solvers and make sure that everybody is aware that there are these opportunities out there,” Manning said.

