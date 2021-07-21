Authorities searching for suspect in catalytic converter thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for the theft of two vehicle catalytic converters, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says they are searching for Russell C. Perkins, 32, of DeQuincy, who they believe is responsible for the theft.

Sheriff’s deputies were originally called out to Hwy 171 in Moss Bluff on June 15, 2021, around 10:30 a.m. in reference to one of the thefts. The victim told deputies that her work car that had been parked at her job had its catalytic converter cut from underneath it sometime after June 11.

It was during this investigation that deputies found blood on the driver’s side door which the CPSO Forensic Investigation’s Unit was later able to identify as Perkins’.

Deputies would then be called out to another reported theft on Swisco Road in Sulphur on July 14. Detectives determined that this converter was stolen on June 30 using surveillance footage that showed the suspect driving a silver Ford Escape.

Detectives say they were able to confirm that Perkins dove this kind of SUV, that he was in the area during the Suphur theft, and that he had recently scraped numerous converters.

A $60,000 warrant has been issued by Judge David Ritchie and Tony Fazzio for Perkins’ arrest for theft under $1,000, theft under $5,000, and two counts of property damage.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Perkins and asks anyone with information to call them at 491-3605.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.