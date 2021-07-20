Woman stabbed to death in Gentilly Woods neighborhood; 19-year-old arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman Monday night.

The stabbing happened in the 500 block of De Bore Circle on July 19 around 5:05 p.m.

Police say the victim got into a verbal altercation with Alvin Severin Jr. when he armed himself with a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

The woman, whose identity has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CRIMETRACKER: Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods; neighbors shocked

Police apprehended Severin at the scene. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Thaddeus Williams at 504-658-5300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.