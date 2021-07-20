Woman stabbed to death in Gentilly Woods neighborhood; 19-year-old arrested
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman Monday night.
The stabbing happened in the 500 block of De Bore Circle on July 19 around 5:05 p.m.
Police say the victim got into a verbal altercation with Alvin Severin Jr. when he armed himself with a knife and stabbed her multiple times.
The woman, whose identity has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police apprehended Severin at the scene. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a second-degree murder charge.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Thaddeus Williams at 504-658-5300.
