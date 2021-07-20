50/50 Thursdays
Protesters enter chambers during opening remarks

Veto override session officially gets underway
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers have gaveled into a historic veto override session at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Some of them want to overturn two dozen bills rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards in the spring session.

Two of those bills focus on transgender athletes and concealed carry permits.

A small group of protesters entered the chambers during the opening of the session and held up a sign that read, “Protect Trans Youth.” The demonstrators were quickly removed by force.

The session must end by Saturday at midnight, though lawmakers could vote to adjourn early.

More to come.

