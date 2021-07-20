SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2021.

Terry Darnell Lubin, 61, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Hasani Oba Williams, 41, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Jeffery Jermaine Dixon, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jerel Ray Mcelroy, 42, Edmond, OK: Following vehicles; driver must be licensed; attempt and conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Nicholas James Randell, 28, Logan, OH: Domestic abuse; strangulation.

Austin Paul Sonnier, 31, Ragley: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Omar Compian, 31, Edinburg, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Trent Ryan Brooks, 28, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; burglary; property damage under $1,000.

Joseph Tobias Bellard Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug, production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Christopher Ryan Babcock, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Norman Alton Stark, 39, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Devontea Deon Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.