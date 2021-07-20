50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2021.

Terry Darnell Lubin, 61, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Hasani Oba Williams, 41, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Jeffery Jermaine Dixon, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jerel Ray Mcelroy, 42, Edmond, OK: Following vehicles; driver must be licensed; attempt and conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Nicholas James Randell, 28, Logan, OH: Domestic abuse; strangulation.

Austin Paul Sonnier, 31, Ragley: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Omar Compian, 31, Edinburg, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Trent Ryan Brooks, 28, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; burglary; property damage under $1,000.

Joseph Tobias Bellard Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug, production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Christopher Ryan Babcock, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Norman Alton Stark, 39, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Devontea Deon Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

After a stormy start to our day we could see more storms developing into the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms pushing through, scattered storms to end the week
Police investigate the alleged attack on Cajun Navy volunteer.
Investigation into alleged attack of Cajun Navy volunteer
The city advertised 60 properties in the American Press that are allegedly in violation of...
LC City Administrator: ‘It’s time to start cleaning up the city’
The former president of South Lake Charles Little League, Jason Hungerford, 42, was arrested on...
Former Little League president arrested for theft from organization