50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

State Police captain who was transferred after Ronald Greene’s death is retiring

Captain John Peters was commander of Troop F from 2018 until 2021
Ex-troop f commander is retiring from LSP
Ex-troop f commander is retiring from LSP(KNOE)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The person who was at the helm of the Louisiana State Patrol’s Monroe-based Troop-F at the time of Ronald Greene’s death is set to retire next month. Captain John Peters started his terminal leave Monday, according to a Louisiana State Police spokesperson.

LSP transferred Peters to the weight enforcement unit of the transportation safety services section this year. Peters will be officially retired next month.

A state police investigator says Peters helped stonewall efforts to arrest troopers reportedly involved in Greene’s death.

Greene died in state police custody after leading troopers on a chase from Ouachita Parish to Union Parish in May of 2019. After it was leaked to the Associated Press and distributed nationwide, body camera video shows troopers tased, dragged, and beat Greene before his death.

The LSP released the following statement:

“The investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities. LSP continues to offer our full cooperation with the investigation and fully intends to release all available documents and investigative files at the appropriate time. All official investigative notes and reports were included in the case file delivered to investigating agencies.

As the department awaits the findings of the federal investigation, the men and women of the Department of Public Safety remain dedicated to professional public safety and community service across our state.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Slowly returning to a “normal” weather pattern
The former president of South Lake Charles Little League, Jason Hungerford, 42, was arrested on...
Former Little League president arrested for theft from organization
Former Little League president arrested for theft from organization
Alexandria radio broadcasting tower down after police chase collision
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
La. Senate votes to override veto of transgender sports bill