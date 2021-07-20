50/50 Thursdays
Spelling Bee Champion returns home... New Orleans style!

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana is covered with confetti as she celebrates...
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana is covered with confetti as she celebrates winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-Garde’s celebration tour made its way home Sunday to a very New Orleans welcome.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the Harvey seventh-grader for her outstanding accomplishment.

The presidents of LSU and Southern University offered her full academic scholarships.

She says spelling is just a side hobby. Basketball is her real passion. She hopes to play for the WNBA or coach in the NBA, if she doesn’t work for NASA first.

She will take home more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

