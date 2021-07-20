Spelling Bee Champion returns home... New Orleans style!

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-Garde’s celebration tour made its way home Sunday to a very New Orleans welcome.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the Harvey seventh-grader for her outstanding accomplishment.

The presidents of LSU and Southern University offered her full academic scholarships.

She says spelling is just a side hobby. Basketball is her real passion. She hopes to play for the WNBA or coach in the NBA, if she doesn’t work for NASA first.

She will take home more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

