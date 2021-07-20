Residents at Lake Charles apartment complex claim they’ve been without hot water for months

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents of Sunlight Manor told us they do have water but it’s hot water they’ve been without. One person even told us it’s been that way for months.

Residents at Sunlight Manor, like Ron Thomas, have expressed their concern for months about the lack of hot water in their apartment.

“I take care of my mom, which is a senior citizen, and we have to take baths out of hospital pans. And it’s been going on, and we done complained and complained,” Thomas said.

Thomas isn’t alone with this problem. Resident Lashawnda Banks has also been living without hot water and said her number one priority is the safety of her six-month-old baby.

“I just want something to be done, immediately. I want them to walk it as they talk it. If they saying that “hey, we doing this,” stand behind that, because this [her child] is my main concern right here,” Banks said. “And sanitizing, everything’s supposed to be sanitized in my house. I’m tired of boiling water, I’m just tired.”

Sunlight Manor resident Vanessa Field said they reached out to KPLC as a last resort.

“We shouldn’t be told, if you don’t want to live [here], just move - which is pretty much what everyone back here is about to do. Because everybody is fed up. Enough is enough. They’re not doing anything to help us, we shouldn’t have to call KPLC,” Field said.

We knocked on the office doors to try and get answers, but no one at the office would talk to us.

So for now, those like Thomas are being forced to get resourceful.

“We are having to go somewhere else to take a shower or take a bath, and sometimes, we done went weeks gone weeks without taking a shower. I’m bathing out of a hospital pan, and I have a mother that’s 74-years-old. And it’s very uncomfortable for her.” Thomas said.

KPLC reached out to the corporate office and has yet to hear back.

