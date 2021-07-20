McNeese to take part in annual SLC Media Day event on Thursday

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese football head coach Frank Wilson, All-American defensive end Isaiah Chambers and quarterback Cody Orgeron will represent McNeese at the 2021 Southland Conference Football Media Day event that will take place this Thursday at the Hilton Houston Post Oak.

This will be the first in-person media day event since the 2019 season as the 2020 meeting was done via Zoom due to the Covid pandemic.

All six conference football-playing schools will be represented with their head coach and two select players. The event will broadcast live on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Each team will have a block of time where it’ll be showcased on stage with the hosts and will also participate in one-on-one interviews with the media as well as take part in a social media event.

Southland commissioner Tom Burnett will kick things off at 10 and will release the 2021 preseason poll. Teams will begin their portion of the media day at 10:30 beginning with Southeastern Louisiana.

McNeese is scheduled to be on the main stage from 12-12:25.

The Cowboys will report for fall camp on Aug. 4 with the first practice on Aug. 6. McNeese opens the season at home on Sept. 4 against West Florida.

2021 Southland Football Media Day Lineup

10:00a-10:25a – Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett

10:30a-10:55a – Southeastern Louisiana

11:00a-11:25a – Northwestern State

11:30a-11:55a – Nicholls

12:00p-12:25p – McNeese

12:30p-12:55p – Incarnate Word

1:00p-1:25p – Houston Baptist

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.