Lake Charles Memorial implementing new visitor guidelines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As COVID-19 cases rise in the state, Memorial Health System has implemented new visitor guidelines starting Wednesday, July 21, according to hospital officials.

Lake Charles Memorial will have active screening, including temperature checks, at all entrances, according to Matthew Felder, spokesman for Lake Charles Memorial Health System.

Statement from Lake Charles Memorial Health System:

LCMHS realizes families and visitors play an important role in the health of our patients. These updated visitation guidelines have been developed to support our patients and families while maintaining the safety of our staff, patients and visitors.

The full list of updated guidelines can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.