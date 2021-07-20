50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles Memorial implementing new visitor guidelines

Lake Charles Memorial will have active screening, including temperature checks, at all...
Lake Charles Memorial will have active screening, including temperature checks, at all entrances, according to Matthew Felder, spokesman for Lake Charles Memorial Health System.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As COVID-19 cases rise in the state, Memorial Health System has implemented new visitor guidelines starting Wednesday, July 21, according to hospital officials.

Lake Charles Memorial will have active screening, including temperature checks, at all entrances, according to Matthew Felder, spokesman for Lake Charles Memorial Health System.

Statement from Lake Charles Memorial Health System:

LCMHS realizes families and visitors play an important role in the health of our patients. These updated visitation guidelines have been developed to support our patients and families while maintaining the safety of our staff, patients and visitors.

The full list of updated guidelines can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

COVID-19 updates from the LDH.
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 20, 2021
Experts say the delta variant is spreading so rapidly that people who aren't vaccinated are...
COVID-19: Mask up and vax up to protect kids from virus
Health officials say more than 99% of the recent COVID-19 deaths are among people who are not...
'You are not protected': Biden warns unvaccinated; officials call for masking at schools
More than 70 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to officials and athletes preparing for the...
Olympic athletes among those battling COVID-19