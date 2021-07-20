50/50 Thursdays
Jaguars and new head coach Jason Rollins set to take stage at SWAC Media Day

Southern Football
Jalen Ivy (left), head coach Jason Rollins (middle), and Ja'Tyre Carter (right) at SWAC Media...
Jalen Ivy (left), head coach Jason Rollins (middle), and Ja'Tyre Carter (right) at SWAC Media Day.(Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars and new head football coach Jason Rollins are set to take the stage at SWAC Media Day. All twelve SWAC football coaches and two student-athletes will also be in attendance.

SWAC Media Day is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and can be watched on ESPN3.

This will be the first time that Jags fans will hear from coach Rollins since his introductory press conference back in April. Coach Rollins is taking over the Jaguar program after coach Dawson Odums left for Norfolk State University, who spent nearly a decade at the helm for the Jags.

Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Collins and defensive end Jalen Ivy will also be in attendance with coach Rollins. Southern finished the 2021 COVID spring season with a 5-1 record and capped off the season with a 49-7 win over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.

The Jags are scheduled to kickoff the season against Troy University on Saturday, Sept. 4.

9Sports Kevin Batiste will provide updates in later newscast.

ESPN’s College Game Day announced on Twitter that they will be in Atlanta for the SWAC/MEAC Challenge. The Alcorn State Braves will take on North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday, August 28.

