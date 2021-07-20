50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

HOLD THAT TIGER! LSU adds four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen

(KPLC)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers continue to add to their top ranked SEC recruiting class with the addition of four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Citizen announced his decision to play for the Tigers via Twitter.

According to 247Sports, Citizen is ranked as the No. 11 running back in the nation and No. 9 player in the state of Louisiana. Citizen chose the Tigers over offers from Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, USC among others.

The Tigers are currently ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the Southeastern Conference and are ranked as the No. 4 overall class according to 247Sports.

Citizen rushed for 615 yards and eight touchdowns for Lake Charles Prep and also added five receptions for 48 yards. He is the 15th commitment for the class of 2022.

Below is a full list for the class of 2022.

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.
  • RB, TreVonte’ Citizen, 4-star, Lake Charles, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Mich.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Top McNeese Impact Players #4 Josh Matthews
7-IN-Seven Countdown McNeese Impact Players Josh Matthews
Jalen Ivy (left), head coach Jason Rollins (middle), and Ja'Tyre Carter (right) at SWAC Media...
Jaguars and new head coach Jason Rollins set to take stage at SWAC Media Day
Manning has passed for 4,330 yards and 55 touchdowns in two seasons at Newman. (Source: Garland...
Arch Manning finishing up recruiting trips, turning focus to upcoming Newman season
FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA
Frank Wilson hosts successful Elite Showcase football camp
Frank Wilson football camp PKG 6.19.21