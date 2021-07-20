50/50 Thursdays
Flaring and loud noise expected at LyondellBasell plant this week

LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell(LyondellBasell)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The LyondellBasell plant is advising residents in the Sulphur area that they will be going through a startup process beginning today, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

During the startup, the plant will likely have flaring, visible flame, possible smoke, and noticeable noise.

The process is expected to last through Thursday, July 22.

