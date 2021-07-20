First Alert Forecast: Slowly returning to a “normal” weather pattern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A weak cold front and upper level low moved across Southwest Louisiana early Tuesday, and that brought widespread rain and storms to the area. The good news is that since then rain has been more limited and will likely remain that way through the evening.

With that said, tonight will be warm and muggy with a few isolated showers off and on through the night, the chance of rain is only 20%. Temperatures will reach the low 70s by Wednesday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The upper level trough will lift out tonight into Wednesday, and that will allow us to return to normal with mostly afternoon showers and storms. An upper level low will remain just west of our area and will gradually move farther away. At the same time upper level high pressure will develop over us by Friday into Saturday.

Rain chances will remain at 40% Wednesday through Friday along with highs near 90 and lows in the low to mid 70s. If high pressure does develop we will likely see rain chances drop to 20% for Saturday through much of next week. And temperatures will likely be warmer by the weekend with highs in the low mid 90s along with heat indices near or above 100!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics remain very quiet with no signs of anything developing over the next week or so at least. Things are quite active in the Pacific side, and when it is active there normally the Atlantic side is quiet.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

