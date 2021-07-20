FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms pushing through, scattered storms to end the week

A little sunshine will help to boost temperatures into the middle 80's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Off to a stormy start on this Tuesday morning with heavy rain and frequent lightning pushing through Southwest Louisiana as it pushes to the east. We can expect more off and on storms as we head throughout the afternoon, but thankfully the more widespread rain and storms will slowly taper off as we head throughout the morning before another round arrives through the afternoon.

As you get ready to head out the door to work this morning you’ll want to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as scattered showers and storms work their way through bringing heavy downpours. There is some good news in the fact showers and storms will decrease in coverage through the late morning hours and we should see a mixture of sun and clouds, but sunshine will be on a limited basis throughout the afternoon as another round of showers and storms is likely. Highs will slowly warm throughout the day with a few breaks in the clouds allowing for some sunshine to help push us into the lower and middle 80′s through the afternoon. Any outdoor plans will have to be monitored through the afternoon as the second round of storms makes their way through all in part to a slow moving front that is stalling across the area. The front will begin to move slowly as we head into the overnight hours and into our Wednesday, which will help to drop our rain chances slightly heading into Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms continue to be the main weather story for the rest of the week as the front is just to our south slowly dissipating, but still close enough that we have the opportunity for a few afternoon storms. Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound thanks to additional sunshine each afternoon as we get back closer to normal in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s through Friday. High pressure will slowly be building throughout the second half of our week to our south and slowly build to the west helping to lower our rain chances further heading into the weekend and we do look to stay on the drier side for a few days. We first have to get through the Friday time frame as scattered showers and storms will continue to be a risk for any outdoor events as heavy rain and lighting will be a big factor.

Good news continues to be that drier air is in the forecast as we near the weekend and even into next week despite the fact we could see a few showers and storms each afternoon. Rain chances drop significantly into the weekend and next week, but being it its summertime in Southwest Louisiana a few stray showers or storms won’t be out of the question. As for the tropics all is quiet thanks to Saharan Dust continuing to keep things quiet as it moves across the Atlantic and Caribbean over the next several days. For now keep the rain gear handy and the KPLC First Alert Weather App as you head out the door.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

