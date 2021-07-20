50/50 Thursdays
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 20, 2021

COVID-19 updates from the LDH.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,546 new cases.

· 20 new deaths.

· 779 patients hospitalized (68 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 33 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 18 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases (3 removed).

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 2 active case among staff members.

