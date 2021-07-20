COVID-19 in SWLA: July 20, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,546 new cases.

· 20 new deaths.

· 779 patients hospitalized (68 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 33 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 18 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases (3 removed).

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 2 active case among staff members.

