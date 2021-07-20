COVID-19 in SWLA: July 20, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.
The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 1,546 new cases.
· 20 new deaths.
· 779 patients hospitalized (68 more than previous update).
· 36 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 33 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 30 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).
· 26 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 16 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 10 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 18 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases (3 removed).
· 0 new deaths.
· 22 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 26 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 10 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 19 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 2 active case among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.