Biden animatronic to make debut in Disney’s Hall of Presidents

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Joe Biden will soon join the other presidents in being memorialized in the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World.

According to a news release from Disney Parks, crews are finishing up the last details and the animatronic of the 46th president will be ready for guests in August.

It will be paired with audio of Biden delivering the presidential oath of office.

Biden’s signature aviators and peach blossoms, representing his home state of Delaware, will adorn a table on stage.

The Hall of Presidents has been an attraction at the Magic Kingdom park since 1971.

It is scheduled to reopen in time for the park’s 50th anniversary celebrations starting in October.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

