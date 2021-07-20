Bastrop Police Chief retires just 11 days after taking job

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Chief Anthony Evans has retired. Evans was named full-time Chief of Police just 11 days ago.

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive confirmed the news to KNOE, saying that it was a “personal decision.”

When asked if there was anything that led to Evans retirement less than two weeks after taking the job, Alford-Olive said “she accepted what the Chief told her” and was “unaware of anything at the department that led him to step aside.”

Former Chief Evans released the following statement to KNOE.

“I spent 25 years at the Bastrop Police Department. It is a great place to work. I was given the honor to serve the citizens of Bastrop. After a quarter of a century, it was time for me to give the next person the same opportunity. I wish the City of Bastrop and the Bastrop Police Department all the best.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.