50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Bastrop Police Chief retires just 11 days after taking job

Bastrop Police Chief Resigns
Bastrop Police Chief Resigns(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Chief Anthony Evans has retired. Evans was named full-time Chief of Police just 11 days ago.

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive confirmed the news to KNOE, saying that it was a “personal decision.”

When asked if there was anything that led to Evans retirement less than two weeks after taking the job, Alford-Olive said “she accepted what the Chief told her” and was “unaware of anything at the department that led him to step aside.”

Former Chief Evans released the following statement to KNOE.

“I spent 25 years at the Bastrop Police Department. It is a great place to work. I was given the honor to serve the citizens of Bastrop. After a quarter of a century, it was time for me to give the next person the same opportunity. I wish the City of Bastrop and the Bastrop Police Department all the best.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Police investigate the alleged attack on Cajun Navy volunteer.
Investigation into alleged attack of Cajun Navy volunteer
The city advertised 60 properties in the American Press that are allegedly in violation of...
LC City Administrator: ‘It’s time to start cleaning up the city’
The former president of South Lake Charles Little League, Jason Hungerford, 42, was arrested on...
Former Little League president arrested for theft from organization
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Higher than normal rain chances for the next few days