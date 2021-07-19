50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 18, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 18, 2021.

Meagan Elizabeth Moye, 31, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; property damage under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan M. Girard, 28, Maurice: Home invasion; battery; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Camron Lashaw Godette, 23, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer.

Erica Breyon Savoy, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); monetary instrument abuse; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pierre Martin Savant Jr., 41, Westlake: Trespassing; disturbing the peace.

Janet Elizabeth Sanders, 31, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Courtney Danae Crosby, 36, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; identity theft; possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; contempt of court; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Jeffery C. Goffney, 60, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault.

Terry Darnell Lubin, 61, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

