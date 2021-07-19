SEC commissioner says games won’t be rescheduled this season

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey opened SEC Media Days by speaking on several topics related to the upcoming season and one of those was the postponement of games.

“We still have roster minimums that exist, just like last year,” said Sankey. “What I’ve identified for consideration among our membership is we remove those roster minimums and you’re expected to play as scheduled. That means your team needs to be healthy to compete, and if not, that game won’t be rescheduled. And thus, to dispose of the game, the ‘forfeit’ word comes up at this point. That’s not policy, and what you see are bookends now for decision-making.”

Sankey encouraged vaccination within programs. He said as of now, six of the 14 football teams in the league have reached the 80% threshold in roster vaccination. He added that number needs to grow.

CLICK HERE for his full speech, including the Q&A

