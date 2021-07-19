Scotts Lawns, Jennie Finch give College Oaks Park new softball fields

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - College Oaks Park has new life thanks to Scotts and Major League Baseball’s Field Refurbishment Program. After suffering hurricane damage it’s been rebuilt with resodded grounds and dirt in an effort to get young softball players back on the diamond.

Among those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting were Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and USA Softball Gold Medalist Jennie Finch.

“We all know we’ve been through a lot,” said Hunter. “We don’t have to recap all that we’ve been through and it’s been difficult, but moments like this give us the reassurance that we’re going to be ok and things are coming back a little bit every day.”

For a long when people drove by College Oaks park all they saw was debris, but now they’ll see a newly refurbished softball diamond.

“We go into other communities and we present brand new fields to these communities but to do it in our own backyard it’s extra special and we know how much it’s needed here and so just for these young girls to have a place to play and to know that people care and people are investing in them Major League Baseball and Scotts stepped up in a big way,” said Finch.

Scotts provided the park with new grass, bases, and an equipment package for the girls to use. A donation that Softball Little League President Bennie Moore says is a big investment for the future.

“You gotta put the youth back on track because they’re always the future,” Moore said. “So you invest in them you look to do what you can for them to put them back on the right track so this field sets a new beginning for them. They can get out here and play on a nice field play ball and get their attitude right. Get together with their friends and it puts them in the right frame of mind.”

Finch’s impact on local players has led to them improving their improving their skills. The new fields will help serve as a place to exercise what they’ve learned from her.

“I played in a couple of tournaments from her and I heard her speeches and it helped me out and really changed my attitude while I play on the field and it made me much better,” said SWLA softballer Marleigh Joubert.

A lot of the young players are thankful to Scotts for giving them new equipment and new fields but they’re also thankful for Jennie Finch coming out here to talk with them about softball but life as well.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.