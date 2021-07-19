50/50 Thursdays
Police say timeline didn’t add up in alleged attack of Cajun Navy volunteer

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The timeline of a volunteer for Cajun Navy Ground Force who claimed she was attacked in an Albertson’s parking lot “did not align,” Lake Charles police officials said Monday.

Rebecca Johnson, 45, was arrested Friday on one count of filing and maintaining false public records. She has since been released on $25,000 bond set by Judge David Ritchie.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call of an alleged attack at 2:47 p.m. Monday, June 21, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

An associate of Johnson’s made the 911 call, Fondel said. The associate told police Johnson was attacked by two white males who pulled her from her car and fled in a white pickup truck, Fondel said.

The associate told police that the alleged attackers told Johnson they were beating her up because she was associated with the Cajun Navy and was feeding members of the African-American community, Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said.

The associate was not at the scene at the time of the alleged attack, Caldwell said.

Johnson did have injuries when officers arrived, Fondel said.

Detectives interviewing Johnson and “many others” and gathered surveillance video from multiple sources, Fondel said.

“Through these interviews and video surveillance obtained from multiple sources, detectives were able to establish a timeline of Johnson’s movements from the time she told investigators she left her residence leading up to the time of the reported attack,” Fondel said. “This timeline, in addition to a number of statements obtained over the course of the investigation, revealed multiple inconsistencies in the information Johnson provided in her original victim’s statement and follow-up interviews.

“Her account of what occurred did not align with evidence gathered by investigators over the course of the investigation.”

Caldwell said detectives don’t have a motive of why Johnson would have made up the story of the attack.

The police chief also said detectives don’t know how Johnson got her injuries.

“She was indeed injured, but her account of what happened did not line up with the evidence that we found,” Caldwell said. “Of all the video that we’ve looked out, we were not able to find a single shred of video evidence of attackers nor were we able to locate a witness who saw the attack.”

No other arrest warrants have been issued, but the investigation is ongoing, Fondel said.

