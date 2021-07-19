Pair of All-American corners named to Bednarik Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU All-American cornerbacks, Derek Stingley Jr. and Elias Ricks, have been named to the 85th annual Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to college football’s defensive player of the year.

Former defensive backs Patrick Peterson in 2010 and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011 are the last two Tigers to win the award.

A product of the Dunham School, Stingley started all 15 games as a true freshman for LSU during their 2019 National Championship title run. He earned consensus All-America honors that year and in 2020 he earned first-team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

Stingley is looking to become just the second Tiger to be named a three-time first-team All-American in school history. If he accomplishes this feat, he would join former Tiger Tommy Casanova. Casanova is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and earned first-team All-America honors as a defensive back from 1969-71.

During his freshman season, Stingley was voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championships Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He’s also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Ricks had an impressive rookie campaign with LSU, he led the Tigers and ranked second in the SEC in interceptions with four. He also returned two for touchdowns.

Ricks earned Freshman All-America honors and was named third-team All-America by the Associated Press. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.