Ochsner Christus Health Center rededicates building G to women's services.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was all smiles and cheers Friday morning over at Ochsner Christus Lake Area Campus as they held a ribbon-cutting.

“This is to celebrate that all of the OB/GYN physicians are in one building, as well as our two new nurse practitioners,” said Dr. Uzma Naeem, an Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist. “So we’re celebrating the collaboration of all of our physicians, and our ability to better serve our community together.”

Ochsner Christus Health Center is rededicating building G to women’s services.

“Last year, after the storm, we really took a good strategic approach when our partners and we developed the plan of getting all of our women’s services in one building,” said Lance Armentor, the Vice President of Clinic Operations for Christus Ochsner, during his speech at Friday’s event.

Something Dr. Uzma Naeem says is the largest OB/GYN and women’s services collaboration in Lake Charles.

“We’re really excited to serve the community in a new way and be able to work together better than we have in the past,” she said during her speech. “Another aspect that Ochsner has brought is that we have a new EMR.”

Something she says allows patients to have faster access to their results.

“I’ve been able to get patients their results within 30 minutes,” she said. “If they needed coordination for their breast cancer, within a week they were set up with an Oncologist and a breast cancer specialist. So we really have been able to collaborate on the care and get it to the patients faster.”

Lance Armentor says this collaboration is important.

“The ability for all the doctors to be able to collaborate together on the patients and open that access up, to be able to grant same-day services to the patient in Southwest Louisiana is probably the most important thing,” he said.

They also had a priest come in during Friday’s event and bless the building.

