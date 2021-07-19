50/50 Thursdays
LSU takes podium on first day of SEC Media Days

LSU Football
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron fields questions from sports journalists on Monday, July 19, 2021.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron fields questions from sports journalists on Monday, July 19, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was joined by All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and offensive tackle Austin Deculus at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

The Tigers, coming off a 5-5 season, took the stage on the first day of the event.

Coach O talked about the new coaches hired in the offseason, the quarterback battle, and keeping the 4-3 defense. The Tigers ran the 4-3 under defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after switching from the 3-4 run by Dave Aranda from 2016-2019.

CLICK HERE for his full speech, including the Q&A.

RELATED: SEC commissioner says games won’t be rescheduled this season

