LCCP Running Back TreVonte’ Citizen commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 4-Star Lake Charles College Prep Running Back TreVonte’ Citizen took to Twitter to announce his commitment to LSU on Monday afternoon.

Citizen chose the Tigers over schools like Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M among numerous others.

As a junior, Citizen rushed for 615 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching five passes for 48 yards. Citizen also plays defense for the Blazers, and had 66 tackles, five for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups.

Citizen is ranked as the No. 143 recruit in the nation, No. 9 in Louisiana and the No. 11 overall Running Back according to 247 Sports.

