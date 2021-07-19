LC City Administrator: ‘It’s time to start cleaning up the city’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If ever a city was torn up by disasters, it was Lake Charles. And since Hurricane Laura, local government officials have tried to go a little easier on residents for violating various ordinances.

It’s going to take a long time to clean up Lake Charles from all it’s been through.

The City of Lake Charles is beginning to nudge owners who have abandoned their properties by not cutting the grass, leaving trash all over and that sort of thing. There were 60 such properties listed in the legal ads this weekend in the American Press.

Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone says if the city cuts your grass, it will be a lot more expensive.

“The property owner is way better off cutting it themselves. We don’t want to be in the grass cutting business or the lawn business. So, if they force the city to cut it, it’s going to cost you more money than if you were just cutting it yourself. So, that’s why we encourage people to maintain their own property,” Cardone said.

While the city has kept in mind what residents have been through, Cardone says many who’ve let their property go have left town.

“It’s been over a year - I know we’ve been through a lot. It’s time to start cleaning up the city. It’s unfair to the people who live next to this blight or tall grass where people are just not maintaining their property,” Cardone said.

Cardone says the city has also begun tagging property that is dangerous to enter or violates the housing code.

He says they do work with those who have a legitimate reason for not being behind on cleanup.

If the city does cut your grass or clean up your property and you don’t pay, they will put a lien on your property which can cause other problems if you try to sell it.

The city says anyone who wishes to file a complaint about a blighted property next to their home should call the mayor’s action line at 337-491-1346.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.