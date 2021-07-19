50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles man accused of stealing, selling catalytic converter

Robert J. Northrop is accused of stealing and then selling a Chevrolet catalytic converter,...
Robert J. Northrop is accused of stealing and then selling a Chevrolet catalytic converter, according to authorities.(JDPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been accused of stealing and then selling a Chevrolet catalytic converter, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a boat launch located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Thursday, June 24, in reference to the theft of a catalytic converter that was stolen from a Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the initial investigation, deputies found a cell phone that had been left at the scene under the victim’s truck, according to Vincent.

After executing a search warrant on the phone, detectives learned the phone belonged to Robert J. Northrop, 38, of Lake Charles, according to Vincent.

Vincent says detectives continued their investigation and learned Northrop had recently sold a Chevrolet catalytic converter to a local business in Sulphur.

After further investigation, on Thursday, July 15, detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge David Ritchie in the amount of $40,000 for Northrop’s arrest, charging him with theft $1,000 to $5,000; and simple criminal damage to property, according to Vincent.

He was arrested by the Jennings Police Department Friday, July 16, and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Detention Center, according to Vincent.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 19, 2021
Rain chances remain elevated through the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stormy start to our week, drier weather into late week
FEMA application (Source: KPLC)
Deadline approaching for May flooding disaster relief