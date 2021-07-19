Lake Charles man accused of stealing, selling catalytic converter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been accused of stealing and then selling a Chevrolet catalytic converter, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a boat launch located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Thursday, June 24, in reference to the theft of a catalytic converter that was stolen from a Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the initial investigation, deputies found a cell phone that had been left at the scene under the victim’s truck, according to Vincent.

After executing a search warrant on the phone, detectives learned the phone belonged to Robert J. Northrop, 38, of Lake Charles, according to Vincent.

Vincent says detectives continued their investigation and learned Northrop had recently sold a Chevrolet catalytic converter to a local business in Sulphur.

After further investigation, on Thursday, July 15, detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge David Ritchie in the amount of $40,000 for Northrop’s arrest, charging him with theft $1,000 to $5,000; and simple criminal damage to property, according to Vincent.

He was arrested by the Jennings Police Department Friday, July 16, and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Detention Center, according to Vincent.

