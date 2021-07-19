Former little league president charged with theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The former president of the South Lake Charles Little League is accused of stealing money from the organization.

Seventy- two dollars is all that was left in the South Lake Charles Little League bank account.

“The season didn’t operate and there should’ve been approx. $70,000 left in the bank account and there was $72 left at the end of that time,” said commander Gene Pittman.

Forty-two-year-old Jason Hungerford was arrested on June 30th for draining the little league’s bank account.

“Mr. Hungerford was arrested on a warrant for theft of over $25,000, which is a felony of course, and was booked into the correctional facility on June 30th with a bond of $15,000.He has since bonded out. He will have a court appearance and a normal legal process will move forward,” said Pittman.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they started investigating back in May of 2020 when a new president took over the little league.

Deputies said there were receipts for restaurants and hotels that had nothing to do with the little league.

“At the end of the day, we believe that Mr. Hungerford misappropriated or stole an amount that approx. $105,000 some of that was in cash payments to himself, whether writing a check to himself or writing a check to cash, some of that from ATM withdrawals with nothing to back it up with any substance of where the money may have been spent,” said Pittman.

We did reach out to Hungerford and he said he’d have to talk to his attorney before he could comment.

But we did receive a statement from the attorney for the South Lake Charles Little League that reads: “Since this is an ongoing investigation, the South Lake Charles Little League cannot comment on the matter involving its former President, Jason Hungerford.

The South Lake Charles Little League is cooperating fully with the investigation and continues to assist all law enforcement in their efforts.”

This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll keep you updated.

