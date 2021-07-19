50/50 Thursdays
Former Governor Edwin Edwards is laid to rest

Former Governor Edwin Edwards was laid to rest on Sunday, July 18 in Baton Rouge.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On this day, Louisiana buries one of her own. Not always the most well-behaved of her children, but certainly one of her favorites.

“It was a very good ceremony, a lot of law enforcement. The band was good, the horses that were carrying was just a beautiful event,” said Buren Jagneaux, who rode in all the way from Lafayette.

Governor Edwin Edwards was known for his witty one-liners and charming charisma. But he was also known for making progress in the lives of African Americans.

“He started hiring us. When I was hired, I was hired as an auditor, and there wasn’t a test for the auditors, so they had to create one. That was just awesome, that was a big deal in my community,” said Debra Butler who worked under Governor Edwards.

Unlike most politicians, Governor Edwards will go on to be remembered as one who helped the poor.

“Well as far as I’m concerned that four-time governorship, he was for the poor people and the people in Louisiana hated him so much he made governor four times, how in the world did that happen”, said Bud Oliver who served in World War 2.

Even though he was a well-known politician and had friends of all kinds, he still went out of his way to make an impact on the average joe.

“He was a very good man, very friendly, easy-going, and spoke to everyone,” Jagneaux added.

“What else but that personality,” Butler said with a laugh.

“I went to his trials. The wife and I went one time and he told me ‘Mr. Oliver you must have married her when she was 14-years-old’ that’s how young and pretty she looked. But that was Edwin Edwards for you haha,” Oliver shared.

State and local officials anxiously waited at the steps of the old state capitol for his funeral service. And despite the brutal midday heat people from many parts of the state lined up all along the procession route from the new state capitol down to the old one to pay respect to a governor that they and many others admired so much.

