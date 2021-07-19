FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stormy start to our week, drier weather into late week

Scattered storms stick around most of the day, but widespread rain moves in overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Already this morning we are starting off with a few showers and storms especially along and south of I-10, but the good news is that most of these are short lived and are very isolated in nature. More widespread rain is likely heading into the afternoon and evening and for the first half of the week before some drier air begins to arrive for late week and lower our rain chances.

Starting out our new work week our soggy pattern continues with more rounds of showers and storms in the forecast so make sure to grab the rain gear before heading out the door. Our mild and muggy starts are around as well with temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s and dew points back into the lower and middle 70′s making it feel very tropical out there. Moving throughout the day scattered storms will continue to develop as we add daytime heating with a mixture of some sunshine and clouds. Highs reach the upper 80′s to near 90 for the afternoon, which is just slightly below average for this time of year but thankfully we aren’t dealing with the extreme heat, but we are dealing with heat indices back into the triple digits so make sure to drink plenty of water if you are working outdoors for a prolonged period of time. Widespread rain and storms will be possible as we head into the late evening and overnight hours with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Through the middle to ending part of the week we can expect more scattered showers and storms as a weak front continues to progress southward with time helping to spark showers and storms daily. Highs stay steady in the middle to upper 80′s through Thursday before a slight warm up heading into next week, but first we have to get through the unsettled stretch of weather ahead. Tuesday will feature more widespread rain and storms especially in the morning as the front pushes through and then more scattered storms for the afternoon and then that will continue into the Friday time frame before drier air finally arrives.

High pressure will begin to move in over the Gulf as we head into Friday and Saturday bringing in slightly drier air with lower rain chances. Thankfully the dry stretch of weather looks to last a few days with only a 20% chance of rain in the forecast from next weekend into next week. A quick look at the tropics shows things remaining quiet with no new development expected over the next 5 days. That is great news for us and hopefully that trend continues heading into the rest of the season, but for now keep the rain gear handy and then we can focus on drier days ahead!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

