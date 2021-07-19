FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and storms to start the workweek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our Sunday afternoon storms having now come to an end, the rest of your overnight stays quiet with the exception of some coastal showers closer to sunrise. Lows won’t drop much out of the upper 70s thanks to high humidity. You most likely won’t need to worry about rain gear as you head out the door for work, but make sure to pack it along as scattered thunderstorms look to begin popping up by late morning and afternoon.

While our area largely missed out on the more numerous coverage of storms over the weekend, that likely won’t be the case today as a strong outflow boundary of thunderstorms races southward well ahead of a front across the northern ArkLaTex. Models show this arriving in parts of Southwest Louisiana by afternoon and evening. While these arrive during the hotter part of the day, they’ll likely contain some gusty winds, heavy downpours and deadly cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

More rain is likely Tuesday as this stalled front over northern Louisiana remains in place, eventually fizzling out by mid-week. Another factor for our higher than normal rain chances is an upper level trough of low pressure that will also move out of the area later in the week as high pressure builds in. This should promise much drier weather beginning to push in by next weekend and carry into the following week.

The tropics continue to remain quiet thanks to a large plume of dry air over the Atlantic that looks to remain locked in place over the next several days at least.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.